The Kills – ‘The Last Goodbye’ Video

The Kills have released the above special video of new single ‘The Last Goodbye’, which celebrates their ten year anniversary. The video, directed by Oscar-nominated actress Samantha Morton, is shot in simple but effective black and white – reflecting both The Kills’ approach to making music as well as the intimacy of their working relationship.

‘The Last Goodbye’ is perhaps one of the more touching and emotive songs from their latest album, Blood Pressures, so it’s fitting it has been used to celebrate their milestone anniversary.

To accompany the video, a ‘making of…’ film has also been released, which features interviews with Alison Mosshart, Jamie Hince and Samantha Morton, which you can see below.

‘The Last Goodbye’ is set for general release on February 13.



