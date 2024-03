Wakefield’s finest The Cribs have today released the video for new single ‘Come On, Be A No-One’, the first single to be taken from their forthcoming new album In The Belly Of The Brazen Bull – out on 7 May.

‘Come On, Be A No-One’ is set for release on 16 April, and sees The Cribs return to their slightly grungey and ramshackle sound now Johnny Marr isn’t around anymore.

