15 JUL

The Coral added to V Festival line-up

The Coral join V-Festival bill The V Festival bill has been bolstered with the inclusion of The Coral.

The Wirral five-piece have joined the same side of the line-up as Kings of Leon, Editors and The Courteeners and will play the Hylands Park site on Saturday 21 August, and the Weston Park site the following day.

As well as The Coral, who released their new album ‘Butterfly House’ this week, V announced Professor Green, The Pretty Reckless and Jason Derulo have signed up to perform.

Post Author: Luke Glassford

