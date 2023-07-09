09 JUL

Street Sweeper Social Club announce release of new EP

Tom Morello's new band have an EP out in AugustRage Against The Machine’s guitarist Tom Morello has announced his new band, Street Sweeper Social Club, will release a new EP in August.

Posting on Myspace, the axe-man said the EP will be entitled ‘The Ghetto Blaster’ and is due for release on August 10.

As well as new songs ‘Ghetto Blaster’, ‘Everythang’ and ‘The New Fuck You’, the EP will feature a cover of M.I.A.’s breakthrough hit ‘Paper Planes’.

Eager fans can pre-order the EP now at the bands official store.  All pre-orders come with an instant download of the ‘Paper Planes’ mp3.  Autographed CD’s, vinyls and t-shirts are also available, if you’re into that kind of thing.

Post Author: Luke Glassford

