Spiritualized reveal UK tour dates

Spiritualized have today announced they will be touring the UK later this year. Jason Pierce and co. will play six shows across the UK this November in support of new album Sweet Heart, Sweet Light, which was released last week.

The album, which features the single ‘Hey Jane’ above, was the bands seventh and their first in three years following 2008’s Songs in A+E.

Tickets for the UK tour (full dates below) go on sale this Wednesday (25 April) at 9am from See Tickets.

Spiritualized November tour dates:

1st – Gateshead Sage Theatre

2nd – Cambridge Junction

3rd – Leeds Metropolitan University

4th – Warwick Arts Centre

5th – London Roundhouse

6th – Brighton Corn Exchange



