Spiritualized release ‘Hey Jane’ video…

You may remember we recently reviewed Spiritualized’s new single ‘Hey Jane’, the first single to be taken from their forthcoming album Sweet Heart, Sweet Light, well here’s the video….
The video, directed by AG Rojas, is a gritty, disturbing and definitely NSFW affair – think Prodigy’s ‘Smack My Bitch Up’ with added transgender complications.
Spiritualized UK Tour Dates | All-Noise(2012-04-23 - 9:56 pm)
[…] album, which features the single ‘Hey Jane’ above, was the bands seventh and their first in three years following 2008′s Songs in […]
'Little Girl' - Spiritualized video | All-Noise(2012-07-02 - 7:21 pm)
[…] video is similar in tone to their previous video for ‘Hey Jane’ – in that it features a woman on the run trying to escape a rubbish life. This one features a […]