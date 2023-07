Weezer are back, and back to the shack, apparently. Sounding much more mature than the last time I heard them, this is a rockier, grittier sound for the group though still with a showcase of their familiar vocal and audio sound.

Much more grown up than their earlier material, this is a surprisingly solid come back for the group with something a little punkier but with a catchy, rhyming chorus.

(6.5/10)