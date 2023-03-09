Single review: Cage The Elephant – ‘Come A Little Closer’

If you were to re-record Gorillaz’ ‘Feel Good Inc.’ using a microphone that was bought for £2.50 from a dodgy man in a sheepskin jacket at your local market, then you’d probably end up with verses like this. The bass-dominated riffs are atmospherically evoking and the drum beat that throws the song forward near the end scores it extra points.

‘Come A Little Closer’ is a little too evocative of other – better – pieces but it gets rewards for its intriguing production, complimentary instrument lines and a determination to build up to something through its singable chorus and indie stylings, though it doesn’t quite have the guts to stay the time distance of four minutes.

(6.5/10)

Buy: Come A Little Closer





