Single Review: “Back Together” by Robin Thicke ft. Nicki Minaj

Robin Thicke has released a new single despite being surrounded by rumors. One of the rumor that has been circling since a day or two is that Robin Thicke has engaged to his girlfriend April Love. This rumor seems to have footings due to the fact that various resources are corroborating it now. Robin Thicke, not enjoying the rumor probably, has changed the topic by simply releasing a brand new single. As of now, he has put some water on the burning rumor and brought all the attention to his new single.

“Back Together” is a collaboration with Nicki Minaj. Robin and Nicki previously collaborated back in 2009 for Robin’s track “Shaking It For Daddy” for his LP “Sex Therapy: The Session”. As far as this new collaboration is concerned, there are no complaints as Nicki does everything ever so right while singing Meek Mill’s verse that she borrowed for this collaboration.

Robin Thicke is planning to release his eighth LP. This single will be included in the LP. For now, you can listen to the track below or tune to a radio station of your choice. The track is being played on all major radios and its already getting decent airtime. You can also download the track from iTunes.

Listen to “Back Together” by Robin Thicke Feat. Nicki Minaj (YouTube Audio)