Single Review: “Wrapped Up” by Olly Murs

Music video for “Wrapped Up” by Olly Murs was launched recently. The video has been appreciated by fans and critics alike, mainly due to the fact that Olly Murs looks stunning in a suit and a pair of white sneakers. “Wrapped Up” is the lead single from Olly’s fourth studio album, which will be releasing on November 24.

Although the track originally features Travie McCoy of Gym Class Heroes but he is no where to be seen in the video. Fans will be disappointed but since the video is lovable otherwise, we hope this will not cause a huge problem for Olly Murs. Travie probably didn’t want a trip to London where the video was shot.

The video is directed by Jonathan Lia. The director has given Olly every possible chance to show his signature dance moves throughout the video. Olly moves around pretty girls wearing sports outfit and posting for Olly as he dances on the floor showing us some of his best dance moves. Although this is pretty much it, the video has come out really good. If you like dance, you’re probably going to watch this video a dozen times before you start getting bored.

Watch video of “Wrapped Up” by Olly Murs