This weeks single releases – 11th March (part 2)

Michael Kiwanuka – ’I’m Getting Ready’

[rating:3/5]

A re-release of his debut single in the wake of his BBC Sound of 2012 success, ‘I’m Getting Ready’ is not a million miles away from his breakthrough hit with a similar sound both lyrically and musically and it also shares its predecessor’s strengths and weaknesses, with on one side his voice, enjoyable to hear and tackles the song brilliantly, but on the other a song that rambles along without any obvious structure and seems to amble along independently to the music. I prefer it to his first single with its soothing drumming and production, but it’s still not, in my eyes, a song worthy of the big accolades.

Nervo featuring Afrojack & Steve Aoki – ’We’re All No One’

[rating:3.5/5]

Borrowing the table tennis sample from Enrique Iglesias’ ‘Ping Pong Song’ and speeding it up a little and adding in some Guetta-esque keyboarding gives you ‘We’re All No One’, a cross between Simian’s ‘We Are Your Friends’ and David Guetta. It may grab its inspirations from lots of different sources but it all comes together into a tune that’s perfect listening as the day’s get sunnier. The conclusion in particular works really well though the song does get a tad repetitive as it runs out of ideas.





Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ’Dream On’

[rating:4/5]

The fourth single from the ex-Oasis’ singer debut solo album is one of the highlights of the album, and I’m glad to see it get a single release. Sounding like classic Oasis, in particular the ‘The Importance of Being Idle’ era, it’s a particularly impressive single release four cuts in. With a drum-led verse leading into one of the catchiest choruses you’ll hear in a while and no fear of doing a whole verse of ‘na na na’, that thankfully works, this certainly stands up to be as good as anything Noel ever did with his brother. My only criticism? The ending needed to be cut by a good forty-five seconds for the single version as it’s just far, far too repetitive, but the musical ending saves it in lieu of a pair of cutting scissors to the conclusion.

Paul Weller – ’That Dangerous Age’

[rating:3.5/5]

The second single from the latest album by the ex-Jam singer, ‘That Dangerous Age’ is a surprisingly youthful-sounding song from the veteran performer. With a great mix of different elements from retro sha-woops, drumming and well-timed vocal effects that all work together to make a slice of pop-rock that you need to hear.

Sean Paul – ’She Doesn’t Mind’

[rating:4/5]

After his return to form in ‘Got 2 Luv U’ this follow-up is very much firmly rooted in his dancehall style so don’t expect any revolutionary elements, but what is here is as good as his biggest period. Throwing in some club elements this is another great track from Sean Paul and makes his album, out on the 2nd April, look promising.