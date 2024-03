Hard-working Icelandic trio Sigur Ros have announced they will release their seventh studio album on 17 June – just a year after their last album Valtari.

The new album is called Kveikur, will bear the above, slightly spooky, artwork and will be released on the bands new label XL Recordings.

As well as announcing Kveikur, Sigur Ros have also shared the typically intense video for lead single ‘Brennisteinn’: