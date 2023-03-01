Sam Smith Admits His Performance At Oscars Was His Worst

Sam Smith didn’t like his performance at the 88th Academy Awards since he was feeling extremely nervous. “I hated every moment of it”, commented Sam after his performance. He was also quoted saying “Singing was horrible” and “That was honestly the worst moment of my life” despite having bagged the Oscar for Best Original Song with his co-writer Jimmy Napes.

Sam Smith, who felt that he couldn’t deliver his best performance, was nervous as he didn’t expect to win the Oscar. “I genuinely didn’t think we were going win at all”, he told BBC Breakfast after the Oscars.

Sam Smith has been so honest when rating his performance that it has made a lot of people uneasy. However, he has told his fans that the reason for such a poor performance was the big moment that got to his nerves. He also admitted that had only sung the song once before and did demo in the studio. Since the his Oscar winning track is so high pitch, it is really difficult to sing live, as admitted by Sam.

Sam Smith is an openly gay man and a member of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community, the reason he dedicated his acceptance speech to the LGBT community.