Post Malone Premieres New Music Video For, “WOW”. Watch Here:

The American rapper, “Post Malone” has shared a new music video for his song titled, “WOW” directed by James Defina. The song was released back in December 2018. It is a follow up to, “Sunflower”.

The song, “WOW” was co-written by Post Malone with “Billy Walsh”, “Louis Bell”, and “Frank Dukes”. It produced great results for the American rapper as it peaked at No. 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

This new music video features Post Malone with some other famous stars. The clip opens with a famous quote by Charles Buxton saying, “You will never find time for anything. If you want time, you must make it”.

In the clip, Post Malone Plays Guitar, Drums, and smokes. The visuals also feature a man who will dance to the beat and guess what? That man has already gathered a lot of fame and I am not surprised.

Watch the music video to Post Malone’s song, “WOW”: