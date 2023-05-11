Single review: Pharrell Williams – ‘Marilyn Monroe’

It’s not as irritating as ‘Happy’, thankfully, but there’s something missing on this new single from Williams. Though its Bond-esque riff is fun especially in the breakdown and the repeated ‘girl’ chorus grabs you with its repetitive simplicity, ‘Marilyn Monroe’ isn’t up to Pharrell’s usual high standards with a collection of ideas that don’t gel well into one song.

It has its moments but it’s hardly up to the quality you’d expect. Disappointing. And I’m not sure what Joan of Arc has to do with things.

(5.5/10)

