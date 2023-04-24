Noel Gallagher to organise Man City Cup Final song?

Former Oasis main-man and life-long Man City fan Noel Gallagher could be involved in the clubs charity song to commemorate their appearance at next months FA Cup final.

According to the Daily Star Sunday, the guitarist and song-writer said Man City officials had been in touch to ‘bounce a few ideas’ off him. It looks likely that any song will feature a host of Man City’s famous musician fans, including former Smiths guitarist John Squire – so we could be in for a Madchester special in the coming weeks!

Man City’s opponents in the Wembley show-piece, Stoke City, are also rumoured to be in talks with another music legend for their cup final song. Welsh crooner Tom Jones could be set for a new version of his hit single ‘Delilah’ – which has been adopted by Stoke fans as their unofficial anthem.



