Back when the Noel-curated line-up for this years Teenage Cancer Trust shows was announced, it was suggested the former Oasis man could share a stage with his one time Britpop enemies Damon Albarn and Graham Coxon – and that’s exactly what happened at the Royal Albert Hall last night.

Watch the fan-shot video of Noel, Damon and Graham performing the Blur standard ‘Tender’ here: