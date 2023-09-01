Single review: Nicole Scherzinger – ‘Your Love’

Once more firmly planting herself into sexual pop-territory but this time with a slight twist in sound, the former Pussycat Doll bring this mid-tempo, part-spoken number with the lyrically limited chorus hook.

Full marks to Scherzinger for offering something a little fresher whilst still keeping the pop-catchiness you’d expect. It’s slower, less bombastic than what you’d expect from her material, but it should just about push her back into the charts thanks to its memorable and hummable central chorus and its similar production style in places to Clean Bandit.

(6.5/10)