Nicki Minaj Album “Queen” – Stream All 19 Tracks Here!

Nicki Minaj has launched her much anticipated album “Queen” this Friday, 9 am PST / 12 pm EST. It is a follow-up to her 2014 album “The Pinkprint”. Nicki was playing up with the release date of her album “Queen”, it was scheduled for release on 15th of June but then Nicki pushed it back to 10h of August. She had issues with the sample clearance, so she again pushed it to 17th of August. But miracles always exist, she had good news earlier than expected regarding sample clearance and she put the date 10th of August back in the table. She just announced the release date a night before the release. Get Freaky with Freaks, Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine on Music Video “FEFE” Watch It Here!

“Queen” is her fourth studio album make of 19 tracks all-to-gather and 2 of these are outro and interlude. The collaborators with Queen are Ariana Grande, Eminem, Labrinth, Foxy Brown, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Future, and Lil Wayne. The producer who helped Nicki are Big juice Supa Dups, J. Ried, Messy, Ben Billions, and Beats Belly. The release of “Queen” was hyped by official singles “Chun Li” and “Bed”. Watch Music Video: “Bed” by Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande.

Listen to all the tracks down of “Queen” and feel like a King.

Tracklist:

01. Ganja Burns

02. Majesty (feat. Eminem & Labrinth)

03. Barbie Dreams

04. Rich Sex (feat. Lil Wayne)

05. Hard White

06. Bed (feat. Ariana Grande)

07. Thought I Knew You (feat. The Weeknd)

08. Run & Hide

09. Chun Swae (feat. Swae Lee)

10. Chun-Li

11. LLC

12. Good Form

13. Nip Tuck

14. 2 Lit 2 Late Interlude

15. Come See About Me

16. Sir (feat. Future)

17. Miami

18. Coco Chanel (feat. Foxy Brown)

19. Inspirations Outro

“Queen” by Nicki Minaj – Listen To All 19 Album Tracks Here!