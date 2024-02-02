New track from Black Panther – Listen to “Pray For Me” by The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar

“Pray For Me” is the latest track to make it to the soundtrack for the upcoming Black Panther movie. For this latest track, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar joined hands to rap and sing over a midtempo moody production. The list of producers includes the likes of Cardo, Soundwave, Matt Schaeffer, and CuBeatz.

The outcome is a slick and smooth track that has inspirational lyrics. You are going to love the chorus – both in terms of the beats and the lyrics. It’s magic that has happened the duo worked together the second time. They did a track together a couple of years back but this one could turn out to be a real hit. It’s got all the right ingredients and it’s part of a huge project i.e. Marvel’s Black Panther.

“Who gon’ pray for me? Take my pain for me? Save my soul for me? ‘Cause I’m alone, you see, If I’m gon’ die for you, If I’m gon’ kill for you, Then I’ll spill this blood for you, hey”, The Weeknd sings in the chorus. “I fight the world, I fight you, I fight myself, I fight god, just tell me know how many burdens left, I fight pain and hurricanes today I wept, I’m tryna fight back tears, flood on my doorsteps”, and Kendrick Lamar follows up. It’s just so addictive I can’t stop listening to it.

Black Panther’s soundtrack already has some big names when it comes to collaborators. You’ve heard “Big Shot”, “All the Stars” and “King’s Dead” already. There is also confirmed the news that the soundtrack album will include tracks from Khalid, Babes Wodumo, and Jorja Smith in addition to all these gems that you’ve already heard. Now is there anyone who could miss this album? I don’t think so. You can buy it from your favorite digital store on 9th February. If you want to buy a physical copy, you gotta wait until the film hits the theaters (February 16).

Stream “Pray For Me” by Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd