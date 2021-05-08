Single Review: “Watch” by Travis Scott featuring Kanye West

Travis Scot has finally given us new music after an year of absence. His last single came out an year and it was titled “Butterfly Effect”. His new single came out today and it’s titled “Watch”. It features Kanye West.

This new single is an indication that the rapper is now getting ready to release his next studio album. It will be his third studio album and he has already announced it’s title to be “AstroWorld”. The announcement came an year ago but we haven’t seen any progress on the project from Travis Scott till now.

The single “Watch” came out on all digital platform on Friday. It features Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert. It’s got an infectious chorus where Travis Scott talks about his life and how he’s got so much money that he’s bored with it. It’ a typical rap theme but still you like the way Travis Scott talk-sings it. The track has a high-energy feel about it and you definitely enjoy the way Travis Scott has laid his vocals over this Pi’erre Bourne’s hip-hop production. It’s a song that you definitely want to put on repeat. I also liked the Kanye West part where he talks about his addiction. Go ahead and give it a listen. I’m sure you will end up actually loving this new Travis Scott single.

Listen to “Watch” by Travis Scott featuring Kanye West