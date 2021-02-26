Song For The Festive Season: “Love You Even More At Christmas Time” By Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland is always giving us something special on the festive season and this time is no exception. She dropped “Love You Even More At Christmas Time” – a song that will also feature in her upcoming lifetime movie Merry Liddle Christmas. The song is a bop and it’s a high-energy offering for the festive season.

Kelly Rowland opens the song with a feeling of the festive season. She claims that nothing could ever be better than the Christmas night. On this night, things are different. People make angels in the snow and everyone is romantic. Happiness is around and no matter how hard one’s life, this night is special. Everyone feels lucky. “Seeing you laugh just lets me know, happiness is everywhere we go,” declares Kelly in the opening lines. By the time the track reaches the chorus, it has already taken the romantic route. “I’ll kiss you anyway, there’s mistletoe up everywhere,” sings Ms. Kelly on the powerful chorus. “I love you even more at Christmas time,” she winds it up by declaring the real reason she is feeling so joyful. It’s the time of Christmas and everything for her is special, even her love.

The 38-year-old hitmaker has delivered a really cute bop here. You can give it a listen below.

Listen To “Love You Even More At Christmas Time” By Kelly Rowland