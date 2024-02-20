New Single: “Rollercaster” by Natalie La Rose

Natalie La Rose used to be super hot but that’s not the case anymore. It’s probably her label that did something to her or probably it’s her stylist that has stopped paying attention to how she looks. Nevertheless, the Dutch singer hasn’t given up on giving us good songs. She recently released a new single titled “Rollercoaster” along with a lyric video on YouTube.

This new single will be part of Natalie’s upcoming debut album. The album has already been delayed and definitely Natalie and her label Republic Records can’t afford to delay the album anymore. According to rumors, the album is planned for an end of the year release.

There is a lot more strange about this single that you might think. This new song features Flo Rida but Natalie hasn’t credited him in the song title. There is no mention in the description that Natalie put up on YouTube with her lyric video. Seems strange but we hope that she will be making edits soon. Listen to the song below and be sure to leave comments.

Listen to “Rollercaster” by Natalie La Rose