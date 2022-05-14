Single Review: “Whatever It Takes” by Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons have lived up to their word. They have released a new song as they promised to their fans and it’s awesome. The song is titled “Whatever It Takes”. You can also pre-order their third studio album “Evolve”.

The good news is that you will get the new track “Whatever It Takes” FREE when you pre-order this new album. Now they couldn’t have done more for their fans. But if you don’t want to pre-order the new album yet, you can still listen to their new song on VEVO.

This new track is an electronic-rock song as you would expect from Imagine Dragons. The frontman Dan Reynolds delivers powerful chorus. The entire song has a nice tempo to it and it’s going to make you sing with it. Now give it a listen below and see if you want to pre-order their new album.

Listen to “Whatever It Takes” by Imagine Dragons