Single Review: “We Don’t Have To Dance” by Andy Black

Andy Black, who also performs as frontman of rock band Black Veil Brides, has embarked on a solo career as well. Maybe he is just trying to see if he can do solo music or probably he has a varied music interest and that’s the reason he wants to try things outside his band. Anyway, recognizing his talent, he was offered a contract by Republic Records and Lava. To begin things, Andy Black has released his first solo song and it’s a must-listen. It could easily be the best piece of music this year so far.

25-year old Any Black released his debut solo single on Friday, March 18th. The single is titled “We Don’t Have To Dance” and it was premiered online. After releasing his new single, he also launched his pre-order page for his debut album. The debut album will be titled “The Shadow Side”. According to confirmed news, the album will be coming out in first week of May this year. The new single can be bought on iTunes and you can also get it free if you pre-order the album now.

When you listen to this song, you are going to be amazed at the talent of this rock-star. The chorus is simply unbelievable, something that will give you vibes for hour to come. It’s so powerful that critics have already started labeling it as the best thing happened to the music industry this year so far.

This new single is about living the life how your moods dictate. It makes you dance hard with its infectious and high-energy rock and pop sounds. Andy’s voice is powerful throughout the track but he holds it really well during the chorus. You need to listen to this song yourself to realize it’s strengths.

Listen to “We Don’t Have To Dance” by Andy Black