Single Review: “Shed a Light By David Guetta & Robin Schulz featuring Cheat Codes

Listen to the collaboration of German Robin Schulz and French David Guetta titled “Shed A Light.” The collaborative new single is released today on November 24th, 2016. You will be able to buy the track from iTunes starting tomorrow on November 25th, 2016.

There is no announcement yet for the single “Shed A Light” to be a part of any album. But, we would love to hear a collaborative album of Robin Schulz and David Guetta.

The two DJ’s premiered the track “Shed A light” featuring Cheat Codes that is an electronic music band. The song is about a guy who wants his girl to be a part of his life for once and for all and never leave. Also, the singer would be looking for some kind of clue that can help him in getting her; showing the love towards his lover.

You will be hearing repeatedly in the chorus that the vocalist wants his lover to show her love, “If you love me say so, if you love me say something.”

It’s a real good song for love birds and a perfect treat this winter. Hope to hear more from them.

Listen: “Shed A light” By Robin Schulz & David Guetta Featuring Cheat Codes