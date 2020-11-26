Single Review: “Rhythm Inside” By the UK Singer Calum Scott

Calum Scott, the handsome UK Singer became so popular after his participating in “Britain’s Got Talent” as a contestant. Capital Records USA signed him a few months later the show ended. The young singer’s version of “Dancing On My Own (Originally sung by Robyn Hit)” peaked at No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart; making him more popular and a heartthrob in the UK.

We haven’t heard anything from him since he released the cover of “Dancing On My Own” back in April 2016. Now, he released his first original single “Rhythm Inside” this month. This single is going to be a part of his forthcoming debut studio album which will be released in early 2017.

“Rhythm Inside”, an organic pop song is about falling in love at the first sight. You will also know about Calum’s reaction to the whole situation. It’s a feel-good and catchy track. When is he going to release a music video? Well, this one deserves a good music video!

“Rhythm Inside” is the first single he has released from his upcoming debut album. Let’s hope the follow-ups are at least as good as “Rhythm Inside” or even better. Otherwise, the industry does not give second chances to everyone. We, at AllNoise wish you a good luck.

Listen: “Rhythm Inside” by Calum Scott