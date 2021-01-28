Musci Video Review: “Necessary Evil” By Justice Carradine

Justice Carradine has premiered a new song titled “Necessary Evil.” It’s his second track after he debuted with “Dangerous Love.” The song came out earlier this week and has created buzz ever since released.

Justice Carradine is a 20-year-old rising singer-songwriter who clearly has a wonderful career ahead. The covers he posted on social media starting back when he was only 14 are an indication of the talent we have here. Those covers got noticed and someone at Chosen Music (Atlantic Records) decided to look further into it. The finally offered the young artist a major label deal and there we have it. Justice’s debut song was “Dangerous Love” and now he has followed it up with an even better track. We can already see that the young artist is going on the right path.

The song is about the end of a relationship. Justice thinks it’s always a necessary evil. It’s as simple as two people in and out our of lust and labeling it as love. None of the partners have to put blame on the other one but “You can blame me if you need to,” sings Justice. Moving on, he declares that all the heartbreaks don’t have to bleed through. It’s a good song and you can easily relate to it. Give it a listen below.

Listen To “Necessary Evil” By Justice Carradine