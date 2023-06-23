Single Review: “Look At Us Now” by Lost Kings & Ally Brooke

Fifth Harmony is becoming something new with all their members, except Dinah and Normani, now gone solo. This time it’s Ally Brooke who has gone solo, doing a collaboration with Lost Kings. This new song is titled “Look At Us Now”.

Ally Brooke made her solo debut with this song. The 23-year-old singer chose to become part of this Lost Kings song. The song has other contributing artists along with Ally so you might feel somewhat disappointed, considering this was her debut. Maybe, she wants to start with a collab and then go on to her own single. Only time will tell.

If you haven’t heard of Lost Kings, you might remember the duo from “Quit You” by Tinashe. The duo featured in that collaboration and made it a hit. The American duo is signed with RCA Records.

This new single “Look At Us Now” is a song that Lost Kings want to become the song of the summer. The band will include this song in their upcoming EP , which will hit the stores later this year. The band is already working on the EP in their studio but they haven’t tweeted about it yet. For this album, they will collaborate with a few more singers. The news is already out that the band will collaborate with at least one more female singer.

Although this song sounds really good, I’m not sure if Ally was a good choice. She has good vocals but her style doesn’t suit this genre. She hasn’t impressed me with her vocal delivery in this song. Maybe, she will do better when she tries a solo in the pop genre. Still, this has turned out to be a decent song.

Listen to “Loot At Us Now” by Lost Kings and Ally Brooke