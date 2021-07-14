Single Review: “I Love Me” By Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is back and really leveling up, the 27-year-old from Dallas is back in the game with her back to back performances at the Grammys and Super Bowl. She also sang an emotional ballad ‘Anyone’ which had made it into the Top 40 on the Billboard hot 100 without having a music video or radio support, truly an impressive endeavor deserving appreciation.

This new single ‘I Love me ‘ co-written with Anne-Marie packs the same punch as ‘Sorry not Sorry’ and has raised the bar of expectation. After not releasing any music for 18 moths the single had come out on the 6th of march and has a very important message for everyone. The song is about those people who go the extra mile for others but are very hard on themselves.

While talking about the new track and loving herself on The Ellen Show, Lovato said that during one evening she had a phrase that kept repeating in her head:

“You are completely whole as you are, without anybody, without substances, without this food, without whatever. Like, you are good, girl!”

Influenced by the latter phrase, Lovato decided to create “I Love Me” to let people know that they are good by themselves and don’t necessarily need a partner.

Listen To “I Love Me” By Demi Lovato