Single Review: “Downtown’s Dead” by Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt has premiered a new song and it sounds like a hit already. The track is titled “Downtown’s Dead” and it’s Sam’s first musical offering since “Body Like a Back Road”. This new song came out yesterday.

Sam Hunt’s new track “Downtown’s Dead” could mean that Sam is ready to give us his next album, which would be a follow-up to his 2014 debut album Montevallo. We hope that it would be the case and this song would mark the beginning of a new era for Sam Hunt.

The last song Sam released enjoyed commercial success. It peaked at #6 on Billboard Hot 100 and fans totally loved it. We were then anticipating the release of his second album but never heard the good news about the album. Now finally, we are hearing the news and it’s very exciting. So let’s hope that 2018 turns out to be a great year for the country singer and we get to hear his new album.

Listen to “Downtown’s Dead” by Sam Hunt