Single Review: “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart” By Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomilson has given us yet another single from his debut LP. This is now his fourth single from “Walls” album that is due to arrive at the end of January next year.

The song “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart” is produced by Steve Mac. It’s a powerful anthem about moving forward when life isn’t treating you fairly. Louis wants us to stay strong and move ahead in the face of hardship as he says it in the lyrics “Life gets hard and it gets messed up when you give so much, but it’s not enough.” It’s the same situation that many of us find caught up in “When the high’s too high and the low’s too low when you love someone and they let you go.” The song continues to progress both in terms of composition as well as in terms of lyrics. By the time it hits the chorus, he is ready to render advice. He sings “Don’t you let it kill you, even when it hurts like hell.”

This new song is radio-friendly, which means it could get a visual treatment soon if Louis decides to push it. Now with this track, it feels as if his album is worth the wait. Listen to “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart” below and it might become your anthem for the new year.

Listen To “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart” By Louis Tomilson