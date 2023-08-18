Single Review: “Do You Wanna Come Over” by Britney Spears

Britney Spears has released her new song “Do You Wanna Come Over?” and I can’t get it out of my head. Here is the full review of this new single from our favorite pop queen.

This new single “Do You Wanna Come Over?” is about how friends should be generous. Britney tells her friend that he can come over to her house whenever he feels alone. Since she is his friend, she wouldn’t let him be lonely because nobody should be alone. But Britney isn’t only offering her friend a good company in this song but she is also happy to make him feel good again by loving him. Now that’s being generous.

The song is a feel good track with a very cool synth in the production. “Do You Wanna Come Over?” will be included in Brit Brit’s upcoming album titled “Glory”.

Since Britney is just a week away from releasing her new album, this new song is more like a gift for fans who can’t possibly wait any longer for Brit’s 9th studio album. With “Do You Wanna Come Over?”, Britney has now shared four songs from this album with her fans. I’m sure hardcore Britney fans won’t be sleeping on the night before August 26 – the date set for the album release.

Listen to Britney Spear’s new single “Do You Wanna Come Over?” – Full HQ version