Single Review: “Cool Girl” by Tove Lo

Tove Lo has premiered a new song titled “Cool Girl”. Tove Lo might have dropped this new single without realizing that she has given us the song of the summer.

Tove Lo is already famous in the music industry for her hit single “Habits”. Her debut album was flawless and that’s why everyone has huge expectations of her. The good news is that she didn’t disappoint anyone. In fact, she has surpassed her expectations in this new single “Cool Girl”. It might have taken her two years after her debut album “Queen of the Clouds” to drop new music but it’s worth the wait.

This new single will be inlcuded in Sweedish singer’s new LP, although she hasn’t told us the title of this new album yet. Still, her fans are waiting for it desperately. For now, Tove Lo has already given us a huge treat in form of this new single. It is available on Spotify and iTunes.

The Swedish singer got massive support from Lorde, who tweated about this new song on Twitter and urged her fans to listen to Tove Lo’s new single.

This new song is about relationships. Tove Lo, as she discloses in this song, doesn’t like the traditional monogamy. She is more of a person for an open relationship. She believes there is nothing wrong with sharing. The good news is that she has fallen in love with someone who is also of the same opinion. Isn’t that perfect?

When you listen to this song below, make sure that you pay special attention to the powerful vocals of Tove Lo and the revolutionary lyrics. There is also an infectious electro-pop and indie beat that you won’t forget. Time to listen to this song now.

Listen to “Cool Girl” by Tove Lo

<iframe><br />