Music Review: “Bikini Porn” By Tove Lo

Tove Lo has had a fantastic 2019 and now she is starting 2020 with a bang. She gave us two songs together last weekend titled “Bikini Porn” and “Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak.” Now she has premiered a music video for “Bikini Porn” and it’s a visual feast. You can’t miss it. Just scroll down and hit Play to enjoy the stunning visual.

Tove Lo is growing as a musician. In “Glas He’s Gone,” she had the best song of the year and her album also ranked high among critics as well as fans. With the confidence she is getting from these better-performing singles, Tove Lo can detour from her usual genre. You will notice that instantly when you hear her new single “Bikini Porn.”

The song “Bikini Porn” it a sexy affair. Tove Lo delivers the ultimate lyrics on the chorus “All I do is drink champagne all day and I dance around my room naked.” The song sounds really sweet and the sexy lyrics add up a lot to it. On top of it, it’s a very catchy track and therefore it can do really well on the charts. Listen to the track below and watch the music video for “Bikini Porn.”

Watch “Bikini Porn” Music Video By Tove Lo