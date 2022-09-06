Song Review: “Sweettalk My Heart” By Tove Lo

Tove Lo has premiered a new song titled “Sweettalk My Heart.” This track is included in her 4th LP “Sunshine Kitty” that drops on September 20. It could easily be one of the best pop albums of the year.

The singles and the buzz tracks she premiered from her upcoming LP are all brilliant. She first gave us “Glad He’s Gone” and then followed it up with some amazing collaborations with ALMA, Jax Jones, and Kylie Minogue. She also gave us the official music video for “Really Don’t Like U.”

Now she’s back with yet another track “Sweettalk My Heart.”The 31-year old singer sings in the opening verses “Tell me you love me, tell me you’re mine.” The production is electro-pop and Tove Lo does full justice to the composition with her brilliant vocals. Give it a listen below and you’ll enjoy what’s coming to your ears.

Listen To “Sweettalk My Heart” By Tove Lo