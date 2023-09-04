Single Review: “Sign Of The Times” by Harry Styles

Harry Styles has released his debut solo single titled “Sign of The Times” and it’s brilliant music. We love what Harry has to offer and we believe that this song will definitely compete with Zayn’s debut solo “Pillow Talk”.

Harry was busy shooting a music video for “Sing of the Times” last week. He was photographed hanging in the midair from a chopper, filming some incredible footage for the music video. That moment, when I saw that shooting, I knew Harry was working on something killer and it’s here now.

This new single “Sign of the Times” is produced by Jeff Bhasker and it’s a soft rock ballad, which plays nicely on a piano-based tune. The song is longer than usual as it keeps blessing your ears for six minutes. When it finishes, you wish there was more of it. It’s that good.

“Sign of the Times” may have the feel of classic Beatles or David Bowie, but it feels very much 2017. The sound is fresh and the production quality is really amazing. Overall, it’s a hit and Harry has a great start to his solo career. Enjoy the single below.

Listen to “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles – Full Audio