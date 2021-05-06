Music: “Move To Miami” by Enrique Iglesias Featuring Pitbull

Enrique Iglesias has joined hands with Pitbull for his latest track “Move To Miami”. This is the combination that ‘just’ works and we know that from their earlier hits such as “I Like It” and “Messin’ Around”. They always deliver a hit and this time they are also going to give us a memorable bop.

This latest collaboration is produced by Nitti Gritti, J.R. Rotem, and Wuki. The track is dedicated to sexy girls of South Florida and it’s a totally awesome dedication. I think ladies are going to love this English single. It’s the first English language single since 2014 by Enrique, which is definitely a huge moment to celebrate.

The track opens with Enrique singing “She moving like a gypsy, her body got me tipsy.” You will enjoy Enrique’s vocals even though they are heavily auto-tuned. As soon as Enrique finishes his verse, Pitbull jumps in and sings his verse, which is a typical cheeky verse as you’d expect from Mr. Worldwide. Listen to this track below and I’m sure it will become your new favorite from the Latin gods.

Listen to “Move To Miami” by Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull