Single: “Love You Goodbye” by One Direction

One Direction released their new single “Love You Goodbye” as a countdown single to their new album “Made in the A.M”. The British boy band will release the new album on Friday, November 13th.

“Love You Goodbye” isn’t the only single that the band has released as a countdown single. According to sources, the band will release yet another single before the album finally comes out. Although this might hurt the first week sales, the British band is confident that their new strategy will work despite continuing releasing singles till the day before album release date.

The new single “Love You Goodbye” is written by Jacob Hindlin and Julian Bunetta. This pop rock ballad has a lot of emotions that would definitely make you feel nice and sad at the same time. The track is about a heartbreak and that’s what brings in sadness. But that’s not it about this track. You will also note that One Direction has been extremely clever with this song as they quickly transition to mood to ‘naughtiness’.

The song is about a young boy who has to let his lifetime girlfriend go. He has to bade her goodbye. We, as listeners, don’t know the reason for this separation but we know for sure that they love each other. But now that they have decided to end things, the boy understands that all good things have to come to an end and avoids depression that would otherwise consume his days and nights. Listen to the track below.

Listen to “Love You Goodbye” by One Direction