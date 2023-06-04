Single “Body Talk” by Foxes

English singer Foxes has released a new single titled “Body Talk”. Release of this single was delayed a little due to Tove Lo’s “Talking Body” already hitting the peak and had a similar name. It seemed like a sensible move to delay the release until Tove Lo’s hit number bounced off the top.

If you haven’t heard the English singer Foxes before, you have missed a powerful voice and a promising new talent. You can listen to her song “Youth” and “Let Go for Tonight” to get a sneak peak of her music. I’m sure you’ll love what you hear.

Her new single “Body Talk” is currently available only on iTunes Canada but it will soon hit the global stores and everyone will be able to purchase the song. This song is going to be the first single from English songstress’ upcoming sophomore studio album. The album will be released sometime later this year.

“Body Talk” is a dreamy rock number that has a lot of electronic feel. The song is overall a laidback number that will definitely sound good to your ears. Foxes sings about how she should be getting on with her boyfriend and let her body cop with the situation. The song is really beautiful with a catchy tone and powerful vocals which are tuned almost to perfection. The chorus is perfect for a big electro-rock anthem.

Listen to “Body Talk” by Foxes