New non-profit festival to be headlined by The Horrors and The Vaccines…

A new non-profit festival called Chazzstock will take place for the first time this summer in Leicestershire and feature The Horrors and The Vaccines as headliners.

Chazzstock will take place over the weekend of 9 and 10 of June and was set up to honour the late musician Charles Haddon, who passed away in 2010. All money raised by the festival will go directly to the Prince’s Trust.

As well as The Horrors and The Vaccines, the festival will also feature Tribes, I Dream In Colour, The Ghosts, Joywride and Goldheart Assembly – with many more acts to be announced soon.

Check out the line-up so far below, or head over to the Chazzstock website for more information. To buy tickets, click here.