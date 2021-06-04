Bebe Rexha is literally killing them in “Call You Mine” Ft. The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers are on a trail of Huge Hits on their hands. On Friday 31st of May they released the 4th single for their upcoming World War Joy LP, and this one seems to much better than the previous.

Bebe seems to be the best choice for a song of this complexion with her ease on high pitch notes and that funky carelessness that makes a song catchy to a commoner’s ears. Not only that, she has some of the best considered Legs in the industry right now, so why don’t use them. And she does!

The Video is a Reverse sequence of a murder/kidnapping scene featuring The Chainsmokers themselves, while Bebe is shown the one plotting. She has a cameo of a stripper/Bar dancer where she seems to take it away with her Goddess looks. The video starts with the final scene of this whole scenario with the police on her tail and the victims on the back seat. Have a look at it yourself!

Watch New Music Video “Call You Mine” by Bebe Rexha ft. The Chainsmokers