Music Video: “You Can Cry” by Marshmello

Marshmello has premiered the official music video for the latest single “You Can Cry”. The music video came out on Wednesday on YouTube. Like all the MVs from Marshmello that came before this video, it has gathered plenty of praise from everyone on social platforms for unique visual treatment.

The track “You Can Cry” features Juicy J and James Arthur. The music video is really good but it doesn’t help the song at all. The track didn’t move me like “Friends” and it stays the same with the release of this video. It adds nothing to the song as I haven’t seen any considerable rise in stream count for the single.

In the music video, you will see Marshmello and the collaborators donning white clothes – Marshmello signature – and performing in heavy rain. Everything here is white. The table is set for dinner. It’s also white. You feel that even the rain drops are white and not transparent or maybe that’s because the background is white. Watch it below.

Watch “You Can Cry” by Marshmello Ft. Juicy J & James Arthur