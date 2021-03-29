Single Review: “Yes” by Louisa

Louisa has premiered the official music video for her single “Yes”. In the music video, you will see Louisa partying hard. It’s the right kind of video treatment that everyone of us wanted to see from Louisa.

In the music video, you will see Louisa dressed in various provocative outfits. You will see the 20-year old singer attending parties and having fun of her life. She is in a perfect age to enjoy all these parties and that’s what you will see her doing in this music video.

Louisa will attend three parties, all being hosted in the same house – happening on three consecutive nights. With this kind of three-night long party, you expect Louisa to have a long hangover from the parties. It’s the third night that turns this party into a really hard party with a lot of booze and dancing. You will see girls dancing on the table and pouring booze on them.

You will also see Louisa dancing on the pole when it is added to the party stage towards the end of the music video. She looks totally awesome and I’m sure you guys would love how Louisa moves in this video.

After watching this music video, we can safely say that Louisa has been totally comfortable in this video. I feel like it’s her best visual to date from this young girl. She, in her interview, told us that she loves this video and she also totally enjoyed recording it. Now we see what she means. Watch this music video below and you’d love it.

Watch “Yes” Music Video by Louisa

