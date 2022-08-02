Music Video: “Summer Girl” By HAIM + BIG NEWS

HAIM has been away for a while and we had lost the hope that we will see them returning this year. Nevertheless, they’ve returned with a new song titled “Summer Girl”, which is the first taste of their new album.

The new song “Summer Girl” is produced by Ariel Rechtshaid and Rostam. This breezy track has a very jazzy arrangement that allows Danielle Haim to showcase her vocals like never before. “L.A. on my mind, I can’t breathe,” she sings in the opening lines of the song. She continues singing about how that person is always on her mind and she can’t forget him even for a second. The chorus is everything “I’m your summer girl.”

Although this song sounds like a breezy anthem that about missing someone and emphasising the bond, it actually is a result of a nightmare – finding out that her partner had cancer. It’s her effort to help her partner, to assure that she is there for him as his sunshine.

Watch Music Video “Summer Girl” by HAIM