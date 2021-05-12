Music Video Review: “This Is America” by Childish Gambino

Childish Cambino has premiered the official music video for his latest single “This Is America”. He debuted the track live on SNL and then followed it up with the official music video. The music video came out on YouTube.

The single “This Is America” is a political affair where Childish Cambino talks about Police and guns and America. It’s basically how America deals with the black people and how the evil is so deep rooted that all of us need to make an effort to ensure everyone is treated with equality. The track has the potential to go straight at top of iTunes Top 100 chart. It’s a powerful song with an equally justified visual. The song “This Is America” will be included in Childish Cambino’s upcoming fourth studio album. This album will hit stores later this year. If “This Is America” is the first serving from this album. I’m sure you already have the idea that the album will contain some very meaningful and thought-provoking lyrics.

The music video for “This Is America” is directed by Hiro Murai. The music video shows you Donal Glover shooting someone in the head to start the drama. Later in the video, you see him killing the entire gospel choir. You see Childish dancing shirtless while all this happening. It’s has simple apparent meaning but at the same time the visuals have a deep underlying message. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “This Is America” by Childish Gambino