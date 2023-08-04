Music Video Review: “Midnight” by Jessie Ware

Jessie Ware has finally given us the visuals for her recent single “Midnight”. The official video for this single came out on VEVO yesterday. It has already become popular with her fans as you can see from the number of views it has gathered in merely 24 hours.

The music video is directed by Tom Beard. This guy knows how to shoot amazing visuals for music videos. You have already seen his work. Do you remember some MVs from Florence + the Machine? If you remember those visuals, then you already know how this guy makes the visuals go with the soul of the song. That’s exactly what he has done in this music video.

This official MV for “Midnight” is somber and gloomy. This special treatment takes the video closer the story that you hear in the song. In the music video, you will see Jessie walking around on the cold ocean sand. She is barefoot and it’s late in the night. She looks so incredibly awesome that you probably won’t be able to take your eyes off her for a while. Her flawless gaze and her black hair look mesmerizing while her bright red lips indicate the fire that’s inside her. I’m sure you will love the music video. I enjoyed every second of this visual and it’s a blessing to have such a music video coming out just before the weekend.

Watch “Midnight” by Jessie Ware