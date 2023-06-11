Music Video: “Hungry” by Fergie

There is plenty of good news coming out since a few weeks for the fans of Fergie. The former Black Eyed Peas diva is making a comeback and she’s loud about it. She has already set the tone by confirming the release of her second solo album. Everyone, the new Fergie era is about to begin and you’re right here in time to witness it.

It begins with her new promo of upcoming music video “Hungry”. Although her new solo album will be coming later this year, this new music video promo has already set things in motion. One could only imagine how much hype Fergie could possibly get when she eventually releases the lead single from this upcoming album. If she builds the momentum right and finds time to release the single properly, it will definitely help her big deal.

Fergie dropped this promo visual for her new single “Hungry” last week. We have already heard this new song at Rock In Rio when she previewed it live in front of massive crowd. If you were there, you can’t wait to see the promo for the new video. If you weren’t there, then it’s time to give some serious consideration to Fergie this year. She is planning some chart buster songs.

The way this promo is titled on YouTube, it’s obvious that it’s going to be an intro visual to Fergie’s new era and her second solo album. With what I’ve seen so far through this promo visual, it seems a very hopeful new era. I’m sure we all will be listening to a lot of Fergie this year and the next. Now it’s time for the promo. Watch it below.

Watch promo of music video for “Hungry” by Fergie