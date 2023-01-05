Music Video: “Mystery of Love” by Sufjan Stevens

Sufjan Stevens released the music video for “Mystery of Love”. The song will serve as the soundtrack for the Luca Guadagnino film “Call Me By Your Name”. The music video includes some shots from the movie so I recommend you don’t miss it.

You will see shots of Italy. It’s amazing how this scenic country could amaze everyone with its stunning sun-blazed summer. In the forefront of these scenic shots, you are going to see love evolving as Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet experience love. Their relationship is what sets these scenes on fire. These shots from the movie are simply amazing. I can’t wait for the movie to come out so we all can give it a watch at our favorite theater.

As the song builds using an acoustic riff. It’s perfect considering how Stevens has delivered lyrics throughout this drift. I love the way he changed his vocals to make them sound so mysterious. You know Stevens wants us to know the ‘mystery of love’. I feel he has succeeded.

If you enjoy this music video, I’m sure you’d want to support this song for the Academy Award. The song was recently shortlisted for the Best Original Song Oscar. It’s time you watch this new music video.

Watch Official Music Video for “Mystery of Love” by Sufjan Stevens