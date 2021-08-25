Britney Spears has finally released the official music video for her recent single “Make Me”. Unfortunately and to the disappointment of many fans, this MV isn’t what we were expecting from Brit Brit. Instead of giving us the sexy MV that we were anticipating after seeing the leaked clips on the internet, the pop princess decided to give us a rather ‘cute’ music video. This new MV seems more like a trimmed version of the video that everyone expected after seeing the internet leaks.

It seems like Britney and the people around her figured out that doing a ‘steamy’ and ‘sexy’ video isn’t the way forward so they trimmed down the MV to make it slightly less abrasive and cuter.

In this MV, Britney is doing the ultimate thing. Yes, you guessed it right. She is selecting a boyfriend for herself. You will see her choosing a guy from some hot hunks. She’s got all the help she needs from her girlfriends. Finally, they all will choose a guy together. The reward would be a lip kiss from Britney.

I’m sure this video will do good despite being slightly disappointing. Britney looks freaking amazing in the video, with that seductive body and luscious lips. But that product-placement over the video is totally annoying. The video looks like a lip balm commercial at times.

Watch Music Video “Make Me” by Britney Spears